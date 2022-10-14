Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged student not to tell

The school employee is said to have engaged in sexual conduct with a student 8 times in April 2021, according to the indictment

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': October 16 Video

Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': October 16

White House Council of Economic Advisers' Jared Bernstein will discuss the administration's plan to combat rising prices.

A former Ohio high school teacher’s assistant and softball coach has pleaded guilty to charges related to a sexual relationship with a student she reportedly begged the student not to tell authorities about.

Ashley Rison, 31, an employee at New Miami High School, is facing five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition in response to allegations she had sex with a 17-year-old student, WXIX-TV reported.

Rison’s indictment states that she engaged in sexual conduct with the minor eight different times in April 2021. 

"In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities," Butler County, Ohio Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan previously said in court.

OHIO INCEL WANTED TO KILL WOMEN HE HAD BEEN 'DEPRIVED' OF AND FANTASIZED ABOUT 'HAVING': MANIFESTO

Former Ohio teacher's assistant Ashley Rison pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a student this week

Former Ohio teacher's assistant Ashley Rison pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a student this week (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

The alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on May 3, 2021, and Rison quit her job at the school on that same day. 

Prosecutors say that Rison is not being charged with "rape by force," and it is believed that she engaged in criminal activity with only one victim. 

COSTUMED OHIO SEX OFFENDER PLEADS GUILTY TO PLANTING BOMB AT ROMANTIC RIVAL'S MARYLAND HOME

New Miami High School in Butler County, Ohio

New Miami High School in Butler County, Ohio (Google Earth)

Rison began working in the district in August 2015 and was a coach on the girls' softball and basketball teams, WXIX-TV reported.

Rison is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and might be required to register as a sex offender.

Former Ohio high school employee Ashley Rison pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a former student this week

Former Ohio high school employee Ashley Rison pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a former student this week (Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Miami High School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.