Ohio
Published

Ohio police searching for 5-month-old twin allegedly kidnapped by homeless woman

One of the twins was abandoned at Dayton International Airport, while police are still searching for the other 5-month-old baby

Paul Best
By Paul Best
Police issued an urgent plea for the public's help in locating a homeless woman and a baby that she is accused of kidnapping on Monday evening in Columbus, Ohio

Nalah Jackson, 24, allegedly stole a 2010 Honda Accord that had two 5-month-old twins inside at a Donatos Pizza around 9:45 p.m. on Monday. 

The twins' mother was working as a DoorDash delivery driver at the time and had run inside the restaurant to pick up an order. 

"Employees at the Donatos stated a homeless female, Nalah Jackson, was in the restaurant and left when the victim walked in," Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant said. 

Nalah Jackson, 24, allegedly stole a vehicle with 5-month-old twins inside on Monday evening. 

Nalah Jackson, 24, allegedly stole a vehicle with 5-month-old twins inside on Monday evening.  (Columbus Divison of Police)

The 5-month-old twins, Kason and Kyair Thompson, were in their mother's car when it was stolen. 

The 5-month-old twins, Kason and Kyair Thompson, were in their mother's car when it was stolen.  (Columbus Divison of Police)

One of the twins, Kyair, was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of the Donatos Pizza, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

FATHER OF MISSING TEXAS 3-YEAR-OLD SPEAKS OUT AS SEARCH CONTINUES: ‘HAVE NOT EATEN OR SLEPT’

Later that day, Jackson walked into a gas station in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights and asked an employee for money while still driving the stolen vehicle. 

Nalah Jackson walked into a gas station in Huber Heights on Tuesday while still driving the stolen vehicle. 

Nalah Jackson walked into a gas station in Huber Heights on Tuesday while still driving the stolen vehicle.  (Columbus Divison of Police)

Police are now urging her to also return 5-month-old Kason Thomas. 

"I plead to you. Please return Kason Thomas. We thank you for returning Kyair. You've already shown us you can do the right thing."

The stolen vehicle has a ripped temporary tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys on the back. 

Jackson is believed to be driving a 2010 Honda Accord. 

Jackson is believed to be driving a 2010 Honda Accord.  (Columbus Divison of Police)

The Accord has a ripped temporary tag and a Westside toys bumper sticker. 

The Accord has a ripped temporary tag and a Westside toys bumper sticker.  (Columbus Divison of Police)

An AMBER alert was issued for Ohio, while a BOLO alert was also issued for several surrounding states. 

Anyone with information pertaining to the search can call the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4701.

