Published

Ohio and Mississippi valleys, Plains to see tornado risk, strong thunderstorms

More unsettled weather in the West forecast to bring heavy snow, cold temperatures

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be a big concern for the southern Plains and the Mississippi and Ohio valleys through Friday, with a possible tornado outbreak.  

A severe storm threat on Friday in the Plains, Ohio and Mississippi Valleys

A severe storm threat on Friday in the Plains, Ohio and Mississippi Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

Stormy spring weather in the southern U.S. on Thursday

Stormy spring weather in the southern U.S. on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Record-setting warmth will help fuel storms ahead of this system, bringing widespread heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding.  

Rain still forecast through Saturday night in the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast

Rain still forecast through Saturday night in the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

On the northern side of the storm, late-season snow will pile up over sections of the Great Lakes, Northeast and New England.  

The futuretrack in the Northeast, New England and Great Lakes on Saturday afternoon

The futuretrack in the Northeast, New England and Great Lakes on Saturday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

Snow still forecast in the West through Sunday morning

Snow still forecast in the West through Sunday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, more unsettled weather is in the forecast across the West, with colder-than-average temperatures and upcoming heavy snow for the mountains. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 