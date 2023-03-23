Ohio and Mississippi valleys, Plains to see tornado risk, strong thunderstorms

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be a big concern for the southern Plains and the Mississippi and Ohio valleys through Friday, with a possible tornado outbreak.

Record-setting warmth will help fuel storms ahead of this system, bringing widespread heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding.

On the northern side of the storm, late-season snow will pile up over sections of the Great Lakes, Northeast and New England.

Meanwhile, more unsettled weather is in the forecast across the West, with colder-than-average temperatures and upcoming heavy snow for the mountains.