National Parks
Published

Ohio man, 36, dies after jumping off cliff at Lake Powell in Utah

Cory Ehrnschwender jumped from height of about 50 feet at Lake Powell

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The body of an Ohio man was recovered from Lake Powell in Utah on Friday after he failed to resurface from a cliff jump, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Buoy 89 on Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati, had jumped from a height of about 50 feet into the lake but failed to resurface, witnesses told officials.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers and officers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Kane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an initial search for Ehrnschwender but were unsuccessful.

Lake Powell

A 36-year-old Ohio man died after jumping from a cliff at Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Thursday. (National Park Service)

On Friday morning, a dive team used side-scan sonar to find Ehrnschwender and recovered his body in about 30 feet of water, officials said.

No cause of death was provided in the release. A medical examiner in Salt Lake City is expected to conduct an autopsy.

Lake Powell

Witnesses said 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender jumped from a cliff about 50 feet above the water and never resurfaced. (Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images / File)

Officials warned the public that it is prohibited to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges or manmade structures from a height of 15 feet or more above the water.

Lake Powell

The body of 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender was recovered the following day after dive teams used sonar equipment. (DEA / A. Attini / De Agostini via Getty Images)

Buoy 89 is located in Kane County, Utah, approximately 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam.