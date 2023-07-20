Louisiana man pronounced dead on Rocky Mountain National Park trail

A Louisiana man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Monday afternoon at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The 51-year-old from Carencro was discovered a little over a mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead by visitors hiking in the area of the Colorado park.

The hikers notified park rangers using a personal locator beacon before starting CPR on the man.

Park rangers responded to the scene, continuing CPR before initiating advanced medical care before he was later pronounced deceased.

ANOTHER WOMAN INJURED BY BISON AT NORTH DAKOTA NATIONAL PARK: WHAT TO KNOW

The incident is currently under investigation.

The National Park Service said park staff conducted recovery efforts via a litter carryout to the Mount Ida Trailhead.

The man’s body was transferred to the Grand County Coroner’s Office; the coroner will determine the cause of death.

His name will be released by the coroner’s office after next of kin are notified.

FLORIDA MAN BITTEN BY 7.5-FOOT ALLIGATOR WHILE SNORKELING IN WATER DESIGNATED FOR SWIMMING: 'USE CAUTION'

The park was assisted by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire and Classic Air Medical, stationed in Steamboat Springs.

While a heat wave has brought sweltering temperatures across the West and South, with heat suspected to be a factor in a man's death at Death Valley National Park on Tuesday afternoon, the weather in the Colorado park has been relatively mild – with low temperatures dropping to the upper 30s.

A wide variation between day and nighttime temperatures is typical of mountain weather.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Summer days in July and August often reach the 70's or 80's and drop into the 40's at night," the agency noted of the area conditions.