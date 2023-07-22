Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Idaho man killed after falling from Grand Teton National Park peak

Braydan DuRee plummeted 40-50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
An Idaho man was killed Thursday after falling on a mountain at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Braydan DuRee was climbing Grand Teton, the highest peak in the Teton Range, when he fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route.

Park rangers responded to the scene, but the 40-year-old Kuna resident succumbed to significant injuries from the fall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A sign for Grand Teton National Park with mountains in the background

The Grand Teton mountains stand beyond a Grand Teton National Park sign outside Jackson, Wyoming, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2011.  (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DuRee's body was short-hauled from the area and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. 

Short-haul is a technique where an individual or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a 150- to 250-foot rope. 

The method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured party. It is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain.

Grand Teton, Mt. Owen, and the Tetons

Grand Teton, Mt. Owen, and the Tetons in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on May 27, 2017. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said that DuRee died of head trauma, according to Jackson Hole Daily.

His two climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.

The Grand Teton Mountain Range is viewed from the Snake River Overlook

The dramatic Grand Teton Mountain Range is viewed from the Snake River Overlook (made famous by photographer Ansel Adams) on October 1, 2022, at Jackson Lake, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park is an American National Park in northwestern Wyoming and just south of Yellowstone National Park. At approximately 310,000 acres, the park includes the major peaks of the 40-mile-long Teton Range as well as most of the northern sections of the valley known as Jackson Hole.  (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

"Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Braydan DuRee's family and friends," the National Park Service said in a statement.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 