Ohio judge sets $5 million bond for man accused of killing 4, critically wounding 8-year-old in Cleveland

OH prosecutors believe the man is a flight risk, has residential ties to New Jersey

Associated Press
An Ohio judge has set $5 million bond for a man accused of having shot and killed his father, sister and nephew as well as another man and critically wounded an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland home last week.

Cleveland Municipal Judge Charles Patton set the bond Tuesday for 41-year-old Martin Muniz, who pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and felony assault charges.

Cleveland police alleged in a criminal affidavit filed in support of the charges that Muniz shot each of the victims in the head Friday night in a different room in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood home a few miles southwest of downtown.

OHIO MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED MURDER AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY FATALLY SHOT 4 PEOPLE, CRITICALLY INJURED A CHILD

Police allege that the defendant flagged down a police cruiser at about 8 p.m. Friday and directed officers to the home, where two adults and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who is accused of killing four people in Cleveland is facing murder and assault charges. An Ohio judge set a $5 million bond for the man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified those victims as 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, the defendant's father; 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, his sister; and her 16-year-old son Jayden Baez. A 48-year-old man died Sunday and his critically wounded 8-year-old daughter remained hospitalized, police said.

Prosecutors called Muniz a flight risk, saying he has no residence in Ohio and has residential ties in New Jersey and Illinois, and they also cited a criminal history in New Jersey and Florida, WEWS-TV reported. His public defender didn't confirm or deny a psychiatric evaluation when asked by the judge, the station reported.