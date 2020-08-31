Expand / Collapse search
Ohio girl, 5, shot and critically wounded while lying in bed, police say

Columbus police are seeking information on the shooting

Associated Press
A 5-year-old girl lying in bed in an Ohio home was struck in the back and critically wounded by early morning gunfire, police said.

Columbus police said an unknown person fired multiple rounds into the residence on the city's south side shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was struck once in the back and was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was upgraded to stable condition and will recover from her injuries.

Gunfire in Columbus struck a 5-year-old girl in the back, critically wounding her, police said. (Google Street View)

A round also struck a neighbor's house across the street. No witnesses were reported.

Police opened a felonious assault case and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

