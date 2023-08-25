Expand / Collapse search
Ohio dad surprises son after year-long deployment in heartwarming school video

Cuyahoga Falls City School District says child was finishing first day of class

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Eli is reunited with his father while finishing first day of second grade. (Credit: Cuyahoga Falls City School District)

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a young child in Ohio was reunited with his father following a year-long deployment. 

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District says Eli was finishing up his first day of second grade on August 17 when his father, dressed in a tiger costume, walked into his classroom. 

"Wow! I think we have a visitor," an instructor is heard saying in the video. "We have been talking about our tiger pride pledge, look at that." 

The mascot of the school district, located outside of Akron, is a black tiger. 

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District says Eli was reunited with his father on the first day of class on August 17. (Cuyahoga Falls City School District)

The footage shows Eli’s dad kneeling down in front of him while he is sitting at his desk. 

His father then pulls the head off of his tiger costume, and Eli is seen lunging at him before the pair embrace. 

"That's Eli's dad!" a teacher says. 

The video shows Eli's father appearing in his classroom in a tiger costume. (Cuyahoga Falls City School District)

"Eli's dad has been gone for a little while, and he has finally returned, so we are so excited," she added. 

The father had just returned home to Ohio following a year-long military deployment, the Cuyahoga Falls City School District said. 

The pair embrace after Eli's father reveals that he is the person inside the tiger costume. (Cuyahoga Falls City School District)

It also posted an image online of Eli grinning while standing next to his father wearing the tiger costume. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.