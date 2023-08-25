Ohio dad surprises son after year-long deployment in heartwarming school video

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a young child in Ohio was reunited with his father following a year-long deployment.

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District says Eli was finishing up his first day of second grade on August 17 when his father, dressed in a tiger costume, walked into his classroom.

"Wow! I think we have a visitor," an instructor is heard saying in the video. "We have been talking about our tiger pride pledge, look at that."

The mascot of the school district, located outside of Akron, is a black tiger.

SON SOBS INTO MILITARY FATHER’S ARMS DURING SURPRISE VISIT FROM TWO-YEAR DEPLOYMENT

The footage shows Eli’s dad kneeling down in front of him while he is sitting at his desk.

His father then pulls the head off of his tiger costume, and Eli is seen lunging at him before the pair embrace.

"That's Eli's dad!" a teacher says.

COAST GUARD RESCUES STRANDED JET SKIERS FROM ISLAND OFF SOUTH CAROLINA

"Eli's dad has been gone for a little while, and he has finally returned, so we are so excited," she added.

The father had just returned home to Ohio following a year-long military deployment, the Cuyahoga Falls City School District said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also posted an image online of Eli grinning while standing next to his father wearing the tiger costume.