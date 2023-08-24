Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard rescues stranded jet skiers from island off South Carolina

Coast Guard officials said the jet skiers were not injured

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Coast Guardsman rescued two jet skiers on Tuesday who became stranded on an island off the coast of South Carolina. (Credit: USCGSoutheast)

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued Tuesday two jet skiers who became stranded on an island off the South Carolina coast.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report at 7:16 p.m. from a commercial salvage company that said two people on a jet ski were stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina, according to a USCG release.

The captain of the salvage company said he couldn't assist the jet skiers due to unsafe weather conditions.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew that happened to be training in the area was diverted to assist the jet skiers.

SC rescue

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two jet skiers, who became stranded on an island off the coast of South Carolina. (USCG Southeast)

The helicopter crew hoisted both jet skiers from the island and flew to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston said it received a report from a commercial salvage company that two people on a jet ski were stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina. (USCG Southeast)

The Coast Guard says that the jet skiers had no injuries.

