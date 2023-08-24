Coast Guard rescues stranded jet skiers from island off South Carolina

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued Tuesday two jet skiers who became stranded on an island off the South Carolina coast.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report at 7:16 p.m. from a commercial salvage company that said two people on a jet ski were stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina, according to a USCG release.

The captain of the salvage company said he couldn't assist the jet skiers due to unsafe weather conditions.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew that happened to be training in the area was diverted to assist the jet skiers.

The helicopter crew hoisted both jet skiers from the island and flew to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island.

The Coast Guard says that the jet skiers had no injuries.