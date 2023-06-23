Ohio dad accused of executing sons 'in cold blood' indicted on 21 counts after twisted triple murder

Ohio prosecutors have leveled a slew of new charges against Chad Doerman, the 32-year-old man whom deputies found sitting calmly on his front porch next to a rifle after he allegedly executed his three young sons in broad daylight "in cold blood."

Clermont County Sheriff's deputies arrested Doerman on three charges of aggravated murder on June 15, but prosecutors said he also injured the boys' mother in the shooting spree. The new charges include kidnapping and assault.

"He was their world, he was their guardian, and he executed them in cold blood," Clermont County prosecutor David Gast said at the arraignment last week.

Shocking bodycam video shows Doerman chatting calmly with deputies, with bloodstains on his arm and shoulder, claiming "I ain't gonna hurt ya. I ain't gonna hurt nobody" – in stark contrast with 911 calls from two witnesses.

One woman told dispatch she found a teenage girl running down the street calling for help, claiming Doerman was "killing everybody in her family."

"She said that her stepfather is killing everybody in her house," the woman told the dispatcher. "I asked her to get in the car with me, and she said she couldn't leave her family."

According to a 21-count indictment, Doerman gunned down the boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, with a Marlin Model HC .22 rifle.

He is accused of executing two of his sons before he "hunted" down the third, who had fled into a neighbor's field, only to drag him home and shoot him too.

Although he ignored commands from responding deputies, they placed him in handcuffs without further violence.

In the bodycam video, black bars obscured the screen where the boys' bodies were laying on the grass. Immediately after Doerman was in cuffs, deputies attempted to render aid.

"This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said, according to the Cincinnati-based WKRC-TV . "I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father – their protector – was murdering them."

He is being held on $20 million bail and due back in court on June 26.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing and The Associated Press contributed to this report.