Harrowing 911 audio reveals daughter’s panic over Ohio dad ‘killing everybody’ in 3 sons’ murders

Minutes before deputies arrived to find an Ohio dad sitting in his yard next to a rifle with his three sons dead on the grass, a neighbor told dispatchers a girl approached her claiming her father was "killing everybody in her family," newly released 911 audio reveals.

"She said that her stepfather is killing everybody in her house," the woman told the dispatcher, explaining she found the girl running down the road calling for help. "I asked her to get in the car with me, and she said she couldn't leave her family."

She described the survivor as a teenage girl with blonde hair. The victims were three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7.

In a second call, a man across the street said he saw at least two children shot in broad daylight.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Doerman, 32, on June 15, charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

He is accused of executing two of his sons before he "hunted" down the third, who had fled into a neighbor's field, only to drag him home and shoot him too.

Although he ignored commands from responding deputies, they placed him in handcuffs without further violence.

In previously released bodycam video, black bars obscured the screen where the boys' bodies are laying on the grass. Immediately after Doerman was in cuffs, deputies attempted to render aid.

"Can I roll over?" Doerman asks, cuffed and prone on the ground. "I ain't gonna hurt ya. I ain't gonna hurt nobody."

Doerman is being held on $20 million bail for three charges of aggravated murder in the shootings .

At his arraignment Friday, prosecutors alleged that he confessed to lining his sons up in the yard and gunning them down.

"This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said, according to the Cincinnati-based WKRC-TV . "I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father – their protector – was murdering them."

He is due back in court on June 26.