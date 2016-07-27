Ohio cops search for missing children possibly abducted by their mother

Ohio police are searching for two young children who were possibly abducted by their mother on Saturday, authorities said.

Jennifer Renee Smith, 33, does not have custody of her two children, Hunter Ross Smith, 13, and Ryder Lee Smith, 7. But she picked the boys up from their grandmother’s house on Saturday for an overnight trip and the trio hasn’t been seen since.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is now turning to the public for help, asking anyone with information to contact them via email or through a 24-hour telephone line at 304-357-0169.