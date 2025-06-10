Kentucky man charged with releasing raccoon into business after previous mule-riding incidents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quite the wild situation unfolded in small-town Kentucky recently.



A Murray, Kentucky, man, who was identified by the Murray Police Department as 40-year-old Jonathan Mason, was arrested for allegedly releasing a raccoon into an open business.

According to a Murray Police Department’s Facebook post, Mason arrived at the unnamed business around 9:18 p.m. on June 6 and released the animal. The raccoon subsequently bit a patron inside the business, police said.

Mason had already previously been warned not to return to the business, according to police.

After being pulled over by police, Mason allegedly refused to roll down his window for the officers, who removed Mason from his car.

The reportedly rabid raccoon's release inside the business was just the latest in a string of animal-related offenses committed by Mason, police said.

In December 2024, police said a "manifestly" drunk Mason rode a mule to a liquor store. When he refused to leave, the police were called. Mason was arrested after trying to ride off on his mule, police said.

Some witnesses reportedly told police they saw Mason unnecessarily whip the mule at a different business. The mule was taken away by the police.

A few days later, police said Mason tried to take back his mule, also while drunk. Mason was allegedly caught riding his mule down the road and refused to stop. He was arrested again and taken to jail, police said.

According to the Murray Police Department, spanning his three arrests, Mason has been charged with two counts of second-degree animal cruelty, third-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of resisting arrest, second-degree assault and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Murray Police Department for additional comment but has not received a response.

