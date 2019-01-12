Ohio boy, 6, found with gun at school, weapon seized, authorities say

A 6-year-old boy in Ohio was discovered to have entered school on Friday with a gun, police said.

The weapon was recovered after officials were notified of the situation at Africentric School, which educates kindergarteners through 12th graders, the Columbus Division of Police said on Facebook.

“School staff was advised by a caller that a student was walking in with what appeared to be a heavy object in their pants,” police said. “’The student was encountered at the entry door and a handgun was quickly recovered from the student.”

TENNESSEE PRINCIPAL CRITICIZED AFTER THROWING ‘MOCK FUNERAL’ IN ORDER TO INSPIRE TEACHERS

The gun was seized by the CPD High School Resource Officer, police said. The boy will not face charges as a result of his age, they added.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Principal Tyree Pollard addressed the matter in a letter, informing families that “the student who brought the weapon will face appropriate discipline,” according to WBNS-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While recognizing the school district’s “Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon, real or fake,” Pollard encouraged families to talk with children about the sort of items that are not allowed at school, the report said.

“The consequences of having a weapon outside of school can be even more extreme. Whether in the neighborhood or at home, young people at every age need to understand the dangers of having a gun, taser, or other type of weapon - even fake ones that look real,” Pollard wrote, according to WBNS-TV. “We need families to have thoughtful age-appropriate conversations about the types of items that are never appropriate to bring to school.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.