Navy sailors accused in LSD ring on board USS Ronald Reagan

An investigation into the alleged distribution and use of LSD aboard the USS Ronald Reagan reportedly has ensnared at least a dozen sailors.

The revelation comes after reports emerged this week that two sailors have been charged with using, possessing and distributing the hallucinogenic drug.

Lt. Joe Keiley, a 7th Fleet spokesman, told Stars and Stripes that an additional 10 USS Ronald Reagan sailors linked to the allegations have received non-judicial punishment, but would not provide details. He added three more could face charges and the sailors – all but one of who worked in the carrier’s nuclear reactor department – were removed from their duties as the investigation started.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Ronald Reagan leadership reviewed the work previously performed by the accused sailors and no improper work was identified,” Keiley added.

The website identified the two sailors who are facing courts-martial as Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Miller and Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Gevero.

The USS Ronald Regan, which is based in Japan, is the only aircraft carrier to be stationed outside the United States, according to the Navy Times.

It is the same aircraft carrier which last month was the scene of a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crash. The chopper crashed shortly after takeoff while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea. The Navy told Fox News none of the personnel hurt in that incident suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Navy first began investigating the possible drug ring aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in February, when it received a tip about a sailor using LSD, according to The Wall Street Journal.