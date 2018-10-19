US Navy helicopter crashes on USS Ronald Reagan flight deck, sailors hurt

A U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk crashed shortly after takeoff on Friday while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea. It was not immediately clear how many sailors were injured, but they were in stable condition.

“All injured personnel are in stable condition under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff,” the Navy said in the statement obtained by Stars and Stripes. “While some personnel will be medically evacuated ashore, none of the injuries is life-threatening.”

Details on whether the helicopter or aircraft carrier sustained damage were not provided.

The Navy's statement said that the ship remains fully mission capable and has resumed flight maneuvers.

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group was performing routine operations off the Philippine coast around 9 a.m. when the helicopter crashed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.