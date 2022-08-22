Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop in North Carolina: police

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An unidentified suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. Sunday when it was determined the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen. As an officer approached the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it drove away, FOX8 reports. When the officer attempted to stop the car again multiple people got out and ran away. 

As the officer attempted to detain the vehicle, it hit the police squad car and tried to take off again. The officer fired their weapon and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened. The Greensboro Police Department's Professional Standards Division is also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether department policies were followed.

This file image shows crime scene tape and police siren lights. 

This file image shows crime scene tape and police siren lights.  (iStock)

The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure following use of force incidents.

