North Carolina police arrest man suspected of killing K-9 police officer

North Carolina police have arrested a man they suspect shot and killed a police officer.

Police have detained Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and charged him with felony murder. They believe Marin-Sotelo and at least one other person were involved in the death of K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11.

"It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder," Sheriff Gerald Baker said at a press conference Thursday. "It’s been round-the-clock work by this agency."

Police took Marin-Sotelo into custody at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

Baker said future arrests should be expected, though he didn’t offer any further details as the investigation continues to unfold.

Officers in Alamance County said Marin-Sotelo's exact whereabouts prior to being taken into custody are unknown.

Moments before he died, Byrd got out of his vehicle but left his dog inside, Baker told FOX 8. The fact he left his dog inside "tells us that what he got out on didn’t appear to be any sort of threat or require any sort of need for his partner."

Byrd was shot multiple times and was found wearing protective gear, according to FOX 8.

Byrd's funeral is set for Friday.