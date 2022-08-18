Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina police arrest man suspected of killing K-9 police officer

The Wake County, North Carolina, sheriff said more arrests should be expected in the case of the officer killed in the line of duty

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
close
North Carolina town's entire police force resigns in protest Video

North Carolina town's entire police force resigns in protest

Entire north Carolina police force quits: Chief talks to Laura exclusively

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina police have arrested a man they suspect shot and killed a police officer.

Police have detained Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and charged him with felony murder. They believe Marin-Sotelo and at least one other person were involved in the death of K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11. 

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony murder.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony murder. (Wake County Jail)

"It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder," Sheriff Gerald Baker said at a press conference Thursday. "It’s been round-the-clock work by this agency."

NORTH CAROLINA SHERIFF’S DEPUTY KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY IDENTIFIED AS GUNMAN REMAINS AT-LARGE 

Police took Marin-Sotelo into custody at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. 

Baker said future arrests should be expected, though he didn’t offer any further details as the investigation continues to unfold. 

The suspect's white pick-up truck investigators said is believed to be involved in the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.

The suspect's white pick-up truck investigators said is believed to be involved in the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. (Wake County Jail)

NORTH CAROLINA DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY, POLICE SAY

Officers in Alamance County said Marin-Sotelo's exact whereabouts prior to being taken into custody are unknown. 

K-9 deputy Ned Byrd spent 13 years in service to Wake County.

K-9 deputy Ned Byrd spent 13 years in service to Wake County. (Wake County Jail)

Moments before he died, Byrd got out of his vehicle but left his dog inside, Baker told FOX 8. The fact he left his dog inside "tells us that what he got out on didn’t appear to be any sort of threat or require any sort of need for his partner." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Byrd was shot multiple times and was found wearing protective gear, according to FOX 8. 

Byrd's funeral is set for Friday.

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 