CRIME
Published

Officer-involved shooting reported at El Paso Walmart

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, late Wednesday responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart on the city's outskirts, according to local media.

KVIA reported that at least one person was injured. A viewer told KFOX14 that police at the Montana Avenue store are not letting individuals into or out of the store.

Last August, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the city, killing 22 and injuring about two dozen. Police have said Patrick Crusius of Dallas confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting and that he targeted Mexicans. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report