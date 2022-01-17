Off-duty Wisconsin cop saves mother in shooting outside Shake Shack, sustains life threatening injuries

An off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot when intervening after an attempted carjacking last week.



A mother and food delivery driver says she turned off her car, got out and started walking towards a Shake Shack to pick up an order Thursday when she noticed employees pointing and waving at her. She says another car pulled up next to her when a man hopped out of it and into hers.

"My daughter said, ‘Who are you?’ to him, and he turned around and said, ‘Whoa’ and jumped out," she said.



The woman asked FOX6 News Milwaukee to remain anonymous.



She watched the man run away as her three daughters remained in the car. She then realized he dropped his phone.



"I went and grabbed the phone and then went…told the restaurant to call 911," she said. "'Call them, please. I have his phone.'"



The man reportedly heard her before rushing towards her in an attempt to tackle her to the ground to get his phone back. That's when the off-duty Milwaukee detective, who happened to be inside Shake Shack, jumped in.

"They were wrestling on the ground, and then you heard two shots, followed by more shots," she said. "While that was happening, the restaurant employees were pulling me to the back, and I was trying to get to my kids."



The woman said despite being shot, the officer kept repeating the suspect license plate number.

The mother of three eventually made it back to her car, but says she doesn't feel safe as a food delivery driver and started a GoFundMe in an attempt to relocate.

The woman considers the detective a hero, and hopes to meet him one day to thank him for saving her life. She also expressed gratitude for the Shake Shack employees who helped, FOX6 News Milwaukee reports.





The detective involved is a 37-year-old man with seven years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department, according to a news release. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.



Shake Shack issued the following statement to the TV news station:

"We are deeply troubled by the events that took place at the Third Ward Shack on Thursday. We wish the victim of this terrible act a full and speedy recovery. The safety of our team and guests is our top priority, and violence has no place in our Shacks. We’re working closely with the authorities as they investigate this incident."