Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Off-duty US Navy sailors help passengers after Washington state ferry's generator fails, runs aground

Sailor Jakob Stroud said that the service members were headed to the Submarine Ball

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
How do we stop continued government intel leaks? Video

How do we stop continued government intel leaks?

Former Deputy National Security adviser to President Trump Victoria Coates shares her insight on the 21-year-old guardsmen that allegedly leaked intelligence documents and how to prevent leaks from happening on ‘Fox News Live.’

A group of U.S. Navy sailors helped save the day by assisting passengers who were stranded on a ferry in Washington state Saturday.

A four-engine jumbo class ferry named the Walla Walla ran aground on Saturday afternoon near Bainbridge Island, west of Seattle. It departed from Bremerton, Washington earlier.

Officials believe a generator on the ship failed, shutting off the power and causing an earthquake-like sensation to the passengers.

"When we impacted it felt like an earthquake. We shuffled around, it moved everyone around and everyone was confused" passenger Kyle Bulger recalled to FOX 13 Seattle. 

TRAIN CARRYING HAZARDOUS MATERIALS DERAILS IN RURAL MAINE, RESIDENTS WARNED TO ‘STAY CLEAR’

All passengers were offloaded from the Walla Walla by 10 p.m. local time and taken to Bremerton, officials said.

All passengers were offloaded from the Walla Walla by 10 p.m. local time and taken to Bremerton, officials said. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

Sailor Jakob Stroud told KOMO that many U.S. service members stationed at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton were aboard during the time. Dozens of Navy personnel were reportedly headed to the Submarine Ball in Seattle on Sunday.

Stroud said that several service members helped passengers on the stranded vessel.

BIDEN UNVEILS TOUGHEST-EVER EMISSIONS RULES IN BID TO FORCE ELECTRIC VEHICLE PURCHASES

Onlookers watch as a vessels assist a ferry that ran aground near Bainbridge Island in Washington state on Saturday.

Onlookers watch as a vessels assist a ferry that ran aground near Bainbridge Island in Washington state on Saturday. (Washington Department of Ecology)

"It was just second nature at that point. It was a different boat with different people," Stroud explained to KOMO. "We all kind of worked together and helped everyone do life jackets and guide them were they needed to go."

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest confirmed that all 596 passengers and 15 crew members on board were rescued by Kitsap Fast Ferry vessels without injuries.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were also 175 cars stuck on the ship, which were all successfully removed by Sunday. Stroud said he waited 18 hours to get his car back.

U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest responded to assist local ferries disembark passengers from the stranded vessel in Rich Passage.

U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest responded to assist local ferries disembark passengers from the stranded vessel in Rich Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.