Maine
Published

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in rural Maine, residents warned to 'stay clear'

The derailment occurred north of Rockwood, Maine

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A train has reportedly derailed in the state of Maine and officials say they believe hazardous materials were on board.

"Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!" The Rockwood, Maine Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday. 

The Fire & Rescue team posted a photo of the incident that shows a derailed train and a fire burning in a snow covered forest area.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A train derailed in Rockwood, Maine on Saturday with hazardous materials on board

A train derailed in Rockwood, Maine on Saturday with hazardous materials on board (Rockwood Fire & Rescue)

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the derailment.

Rockwood, Maine, is located on the western side of Moosehead Lake in the northern part of the state roughly 45 miles from the Canadian border

Moosehead Lake in Maine

Moosehead Lake in Maine ( (Photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images))

The railroad tracks in that area of Maine are owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway, Fox 23 Maine reported.

Canadian Pacific Railway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.