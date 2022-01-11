Off-duty LAPD officer shot, killed in attempted armed robbery

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery on the city's south side.



Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in an alley call around 9:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the off-duty officer with gunshot wounds and rushed him to a hospital in Lynwood where he died, according to CBSLA.

COURT UPHOLDS FIRING OF LAPD OFFICERS WHO PLAYED POKEMON GO DURING HOLDUP



Investigators discovered a black pickup truck approached the victim prior to several suspects getting out. Following an argument, the suspects opened fire on the off-duty officer. They then jumped back into the pickup and sped away, the TV station reports.

It's unknown exactly how many suspects were involved in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.



"There was also no word on whether the victim was armed during the altercation or returned fire," the report reads.



FAMILY OF LOS ANGELES BANKING EXECUTIVE BEATEN TO DEATH DEMAND MORE SERIOUS CHARGES FROM PROGRESSIVE DA



The union which represents LAPD officers commented on the loss early Tuesday morning on social media.

"We pray for the officer’s family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow. This is an active investigation. More info to follow," the Los Angeles Police Protective League Tweet reads.

The officer's name hasn't been released, but CBSLA says a procession was held to transport the officer’s body from the hospital to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office in Boyle Heights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect's description has not been released, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.