Off-duty California police officer shot and killed in gym parking lot

Police in southern California are on the hunt Tuesday for the person responsible for shooting and killing an off-duty police officer in a gym’s parking lot.

The incident involving a member of the Monterey Park Police Department unfolded Monday afternoon outside an L.A. Fitness location in Downey, according to Fox11 LA.

"Right now our main focus is making sure that the person who did this is brought to justice and the investigation is allowed to take place the way it needs to take place," Monterey Park Police Department Chief Kelly Gordon told KTLA.

The Downey Police Department said officers responding to the scene discovered an adult male that had been shot.

"Despite emergency medical treatment, the male victim was pronounced deceased from his injuries," the department added, noting that it is investigating the crime as a homicide.

Investigators told Fox11 LA that the officer was shot multiple times while sitting in his car and that surveillance footage, at one point, shows his vehicle traveling backwards around 25 feet before slamming into a van – possibly in an attempt to escape his attacker.

Friends of the fallen officer said he was around 25 years old and recently joined the department, the station added. His name has not yet been publicly released.

There was no immediate description of a suspect or motive for the homicide, but police are considering whether it could be a carjacking or robbery attempt or a possible road rage incident, Fox11 LA also reported.