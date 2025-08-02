Octopus latches onto 6-year-old boy, refusing to release, mother says, showing footage of the child's injuries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old boy was left with welts along his arm after an octopus glommed onto him, his mother, Britney Taryn, recounted when speaking about the harrowing experience at a Texas aquarium in a social media video that has drawn millions of views on TikTok.

Taryn included video footage showing the marks dotting the length of her son's arm all the way up to his armpit.

She explained in the video that her son has often visited the octopus at the San Antonio Aquarium in the past. He is allowed to touch the creature, and it usually suctions on to her son and then releases.

This time, it latched on and did not release, she said.

When she tried to pull her son away from the creature, it started "coming out of the tank," she said.

Taryn wrote in her video description that the octopus "always loved" her son "until today, when she tried to pull him into the tank. It took 3 aquarium employees to get her off. We thought it was a sweet animal bond … until it left bruises."

The San Antonio Aquarium posted a video on TikTok in which a woman discussed the octopus' suction cups and noted that people can get "hickies" or "octopus kisses."

"Feeding interactions are strictly allowed only with staff supervision, as indicated by posted signage on the exhibit which states guests must follow all rules and instructions. In this instance, the guest leaned her child over the exhibit barrier, allowing him to reach into the habitat without staff supervision," according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The octopus displayed typical, curious behavior by touching and holding the child’s arm. At no point was the octopus aggressive or attempting to harm the child. Our staff responded promptly to assist, ensuring the child was safely removed from the interaction. The child remained calm throughout, and medical assistance was offered but declined by the mother. An incident report was completed and signed by the mother at the time of the event.

"We want to emphasize that our giant Pacific octopus is a healthy, well-cared-for animal that thrives in its habitat and does not exhibit harmful behavior toward guests or staff. Octopuses are highly intelligent and curious creatures, and their interactions with humans are often playful and exploratory.

"However, as with any animal encounter, there are inherent risks, which is why we have strict protocols in place to ensure safety for all."