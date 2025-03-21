Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Science

Rare ‘Sharktopus’ – an octopus riding a shark – sighting caught on camera shared by scientists

The shark and octopus seemed 'quite happy' by the encounter, one of the researchers said

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Scientists discover 'sharktopus' — an octopus riding a shark Video

Scientists discover 'sharktopus' — an octopus riding a shark

Researchers with the University of Auckland captured the rare sighting in the Hauraki Gulf near Kawau Island in New Zealand. (Credit: University of Auckland)

What happens when an octopus jumps on a shark for a ride around town? 

A "sharktopus," of course.

The rare sighting, captured on video off the coast of New Zealand and shared by scientists affiliated with the University of Auckland, shows a Maori octopus riding on top of a mako shark, which is the fastest in the world with the ability to swim up to 46 mph. 

The university said the December 2023 encounter "was one of the strangest things University of Auckland marine scientists had ever seen. It was a mysterious sight indeed… octopus are mostly on the seabed while short-fin mako sharks don’t [favor] the deep."

MASSIVE SHARK HEADED DOWN FLORIDA COAST AHEAD OF BUSY TRAVEL SEASON

close view of sharktopus

A rare sighting captured off the coast of New Zealand and shared by scientists affiliated with the University of Auckland shows a Maori octopus riding on top of a mako shark, which is the fastest in the world with the ability to swim up to 46 mph.  (University of Auckland)

The university researchers had been looking for shark feeding frenzies in the Hauraki Gulf near Kawau Island when a mako shark with an "orange patch" on its head was discovered. 

The researchers launched a drone and put a GoPro camera in the water and "saw something unforgettable: an octopus perched atop the shark’s head, clinging on with its tentacles," University of Auckland Professor Rochelle Constantine wrote in a piece for the university last week. 

sharktopus from above

The researchers launched a drone and put a GoPro  camera in the water and "saw something unforgettable: an octopus perched atop the shark’s head, clinging on with its tentacles," University of Auckland Professor Rochelle Constantine wrote in a piece for the university last week.  (University of Auckland)

AMERICAN TOURISTS FELT ‘NUDGE’ BEFORE SHARK ATTACK AT POPULAR BAHAMAS RESORT

Constantine added that the researchers moved on after 10 minutes, so they weren’t sure what happened to the "sharktopus" next, but the "octopus may have been in for quite the experience, since the world’s fastest shark species can reach [30 mph]."

"At first, I was like, ‘Is it a buoy?’" Constantine told The New York Times this week. "‘Is it entangled in fishing gear or had a big bite?’"

side view of sharktopus

Researchers said the octopus was in for "quite the experience" with the world's fastest shark. (University of Auckland)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She pointed out, "You can see it takes a fair amount of real estate on the shark’s head," noting that neither animal seemed bothered by the encounter. 

"The shark seemed quite happy, and the octopus seemed quite happy. It was a very calm scene," she said. 