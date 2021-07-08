Oakland 'celebration of life' double shooting leaves one dead

A "celebration of life" gathering to honor a man killed this week was marred Wednesday in a Northern California city experiencing an uptick in gun violence when two people were shot at the same location as the person being remembered, leaving one of them dead, according to news reports.

Oakland police officers were called around 11:40 p.m. to the 7700 block of Bancroft Avenue where they found a man with gunshot wounds, KTVU-TV reported. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Another man was found shot as well, the news station reported. His condition was not disclosed. Fox News has reached out to the Oakland Police Department but has not heard back.

A witness told the news station that a group had gathered at the location to honor the life of a 48-year-old man who was killed July 4 at the same location.

The shooting came amid a surge in violent crime in Oakland, which experienced a bloody Independence Day in which seven people were shot in a span of several hours.

City Councilman Noel Gallo recently said the bloodshed "certainly has Oakland in a safety emergency."

Last month, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong warned the slashing of $18 million from the police budget would have dire consequences for public safety, including slower response times and fewer police officers.