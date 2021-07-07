After July 4 weekend violence, California official says city experiencing 'safety emergency'

The California city of Oakland is in the midst of a "safety emergency" highlighted further by the violence seen over the extended holiday weekend, a local official recently said.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters the department responded to seven shootings in the city from Sunday night to 10 a.m. Monday morning, calling the violence "12 hours of nonstop chaos," according to local affiliate FOX 2 KTVU.

"That is what is concerning. The level of celebratory gunfire is something we haven't seen before," Armstrong said Tuesday. "Does this department need resources? Clearly, we do. We were clearly outnumbered."

The Sunday violence began just before 6:25 p.m. and continued until about 10 a.m. Several victims were critically injured and one person could not be saved, the police department said.

"Our city has not seen this level of violence in many years," Armstrong added in a press release.

City Council Member Noel Gallo told KPIX 5 the recent illegal activity "certainly has Oakland in a safety emergency."

"I grew up here in Oakland and East Oakland, and it is the worst I've ever seen," he told the news station. "And not only dealing with the side shows, dealing with the fireworks, but also the violence on the streets. But the reality is that we need greater enforcement."

He emphasized the need for cooperation among law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, as well as community engagement and support, the report states.

According to the report, 67 people have been killed in Oakland so far this year.