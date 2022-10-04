Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College
Published

NYU fires chemistry professor after students sign petition complaining that his class is too difficult

The professor reportedly said his students lost focus during the pandemic

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
NYU chemistry professor fired following complaints by students Video

NYU chemistry professor fired following complaints by students

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacts to an NYU professor being fired after students argued that his class was unfairly difficulty on 'America Reports.'

Maitland Jones Jr., a chemistry professor at New York University who also taught for four decades at Princeton, was fired in August after undergraduate students circulated a petition complaining that his course was too difficult. 

Dozens of the college students, many of them aspiring doctors, signed on to the petition in the spring. 

"We are very concerned about our scores, and find that they are not an accurate reflection of the time and effort put into this class," the petition read, according to the New York Times. 

"We urge you to realize… that a class with such a high percentage of withdrawals and low grades has failed to make students’ learning and well-being a priority and reflects poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole."

New York University campus on Macdougal Street at 37 Washington Square West. 

New York University campus on Macdougal Street at 37 Washington Square West.  (iStock)

Jones, 84, told the New York Times that he started seeing a loss of focus among students about a decade ago, but the problem was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. 

"They weren’t coming to class, that’s for sure, because I can count the house," Jones told the newspaper. "They weren’t watching the videos, and they weren’t able to answer the questions."

PROFESSOR FINDS MOST STUDENTS CAN'T DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN US AND RUSSIAN CONSTITUTIONS

A spokesperson for New York University disagreed with the way Jones' dismissal has been framed, saying that in addition to the petition, Jones' class also had a "very high rate of student withdrawals" and "evaluations scores that were by far the worst" across the school's undergraduate science courses. 

"In short, he was hired to teach, and wasn't successful," an NYU spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "NYU has lots of hard courses and lots of tough graders among the faculty – they don't end up with outcomes that raise questions about the quality and effectiveness of the teaching, as this class did."

Purple and white NYU flags hang from a New York University building on West 4th Street in Manhattan. 

Purple and white NYU flags hang from a New York University building on West 4th Street in Manhattan.  ( )

Before lecturing at NYU, Jones pioneered a new way of teaching that emphasized problem-based learning over a "lecture-memorize-regurgitate facts" style, Princeton University's Dean of Faculty wrote. 

"Our aim is to teach the best course in organic chemistry anywhere," the course description for his organic chemistry class read. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones told the New York Times that he's concerned about the precedent his firing could set. 

"I don’t want my job back," he told the newspaper. "I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else."

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest