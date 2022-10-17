Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD searching for man who stole purse from elderly woman who was giving him money

82-year-old victim appears to stumble to the ground as suspect takes off

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in New York City are looking for a man who took more than just the money an elderly woman was trying to give him.

A video released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows what happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of Miller and New Lots avenues. 

"The suspect forcibly removed the purse from an 82-year-old victim," police said in a tweet.

The woman appears to stumble to the ground as the suspect runs away. 

VIOLENT SUBWAY SHOVE CAUGHT ON CAMERA SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER MAYOR PROMISED TO FLOOD WITH POLICE

Suspect in NYC grabs purse from elderly woman before running away.

Suspect in NYC grabs purse from elderly woman before running away. ( NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is wanted for robbery. Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest.

NYC PLAGUED WITH LARGE INCREASE IN RAT SIGHTINGS: REPORT

Suspect takes off running, elderly victim appears to stumble to the ground after her purse was snatched. 

Suspect takes off running, elderly victim appears to stumble to the ground after her purse was snatched.  ( NYPD Crime Stoppers)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS (8478) or anonymously post a tip online. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.