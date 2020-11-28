Expand / Collapse search
NYPD offers $10G reward in Sweet 16 party shooting that killed woman, 20

Dayjionna Long, 20, of Stafford, Va., died from multiple gunshot wounds

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for leads in the investigation of a Sweet 16 party shooting that left a young Virginia woman dead.

The Nov. 22 shooting in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building also wounded six teenagers, including a 14-year-old.

Daijyonna Long, 20, of Stafford, Va., was killed at a New York City Sweet 16 party. 

The NYPD on Friday announced the reward for tips leading to the identity of the four suspected shooters.

One of those attending the party, Daijyonna Long, 20, of Stafford, died after being shot multiple times, according to reports.

“She was my princess,” the victim’s grandmother, Betty Long, told the Daily News. “She was my heart.”

The celebration started out at a party hall in the East New York section of Brooklyn, but police broke it up for violating coronavirus restrictions, according to reports. Party-goers then moved to the apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the shooting may have been related to one hours earlier also in East New York.

In that incident, a 17-year-old reputed gang member was shot in the leg, the New York Post reported.

  