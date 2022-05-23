NYC subway shooting victim identified; family gives message to Mayor Eric Adams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who died after an apparent stranger shot him on the New York City subway has been identified as Daniel Enriquez, 48, an investment researcher at Goldman Sachs who lived in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn.

Enriquez was riding the Q train into Manhattan Sunday morning, when police say an unidentified man shot him in an unprovoked attack, the New York Post reported. Now his family is speaking out.

"No one, no one, no one should have this happen to their family," his sister Griselda Vile told the New York Post. "And the worst part is, even if they catch this person he’s going to be out again."

New York has become known for its lax bail reform laws that allow a large number of offenders to be released on their own recognizance following arrest and arraignment, although this typically does not apply to murder charges.

Subway shootings have gone up significantly this year compared to 2021, under new Mayor Eric Adams.

"I wish you guys would go back to Mayor Adams and tell him the city is not safe," Vile said.

"I want every New Yorker to realize this could be your reality tomorrow – your worst nightmare could come true," she added. "I don’t want this to be an attack on the mayor. I want him to focus on New York as a community."

Her husband, Glenn Vile, had a more direct message for Adams.

""Do your job," Vile said. "Get crime off the streets."

Fox News reached out to the mayor's office for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Police say the suspect is bearded, heavy-set, and dark-skinned, and that they are going through surveillance video to try to identify him.