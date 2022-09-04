Oklahoma man shoots and kills burglary suspect who entered his condo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports.

The homeowner told police that he opened fire as a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m., according to FOX23 News.

FLORIDA SUSPECTED HOME INTRUDER SHOT, KILLED AFTER AWAKENING SLEEPING RESIDENTS

The alleged burglar was found dead by police at the bottom of a staircase with a gunshot wound.

The attempted burglary and shooting happened about seven miles south of downtown Tulsa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another suspect may have been involved but fled the scene, FOX23 News. Anyone with information about the incident can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.