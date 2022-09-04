Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Oklahoma man shoots and kills burglary suspect who entered his condo

The alleged burglar was found dead from a gunshot wound at the bottom of a staircase in the apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma

By Paul Best | Fox News
An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports. 

The homeowner told police that he opened fire as a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m., according to FOX23 News. 

The alleged burglar was found dead by police at the bottom of a staircase with a gunshot wound. 

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a burglary suspect who broke into his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums in Tulsa on Sunday morning. 

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a burglary suspect who broke into his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums in Tulsa on Sunday morning.  (Google Maps)

The attempted burglary and shooting happened about seven miles south of downtown Tulsa. 

Another suspect may have been involved but fled the scene, FOX23 News. Anyone with information about the incident can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

