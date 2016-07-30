NYPD do: Officers stage traffic stop for marriage proposal

A bride-to-be says New York City police officers staged a phony traffic stop for her fiance, who wanted an unusual setting for his proposal.

Sorah Oppen tells the New York Post she was riding in boyfriend Yehuda Coriat's car Wednesday afternoon in the Far Rockaway neighborhood when they were pulled over and told they were suspected of transporting weapons and drugs.

A friend's video shows officers standing by as the couple opened the trunk, which had balloons and flowers. Then Coriat proposed.

Oppen says the officers weren't on duty and staged the scene as a favor after one of the couple's friends asked.

The New York Police Department didn't immediately have information Friday night on whether the officers were off-duty and what policies the department may have on such simulations.

