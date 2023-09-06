NYPD arrest suspect accused of beating woman with her own cane in subway station

A suspect who was seen on video beating a 60-year-old woman with her own cane inside a New York City subway station has been arrested, police confirmed Wednesday.

Norton Blake, 43, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the brutal attack just before 10:30 a.m., the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

The assault happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday near the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station in the Harlem neighborhood.

A graphic video shows a man whom authorities later identified as Blake swinging an umbrella at the woman. She initially used her cane to defend herself, but the attacker then grabbed it.

The man began beating her with the cane, hitting her more than 50 times over about two minutes, causing the cane to splinter. The strikes landed all over the woman's body, head, hands, legs, arms and stomach.

At one point, the woman managed to catch the cane and fought to take it out of the man's hands, causing his pants to fall. He then hit her with his fist and pounded her head several times.

The woman was then unmoving on the ground while the man yelled at her and kicked her several times.

Police said the victim suffered swelling and pain after being struck about her body. She was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper told reporters that the beating was believed to have sparked from an argument between the woman and Blake as she walked up the stairs in the subway station, the New York Post reported.

Blake has been arrested nine prior times for incidents including alleged assault, drug possession trespassing, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and possessing stolen property, the Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

In 2017, Blake served 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault after pushing a police officer who was trying to handcuff him in a subway station, according to the newspaper.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.