Beloved New York-based journalist Ruschell Boone dead at 48 after cancer battle

Emmy award-winning journalist Ruschell Boone died on Sunday at age 48 from pancreatic cancer, Spectrum News NY1 announced.

"For 21 years, Ruschell was a member of our staff, as well as a friend and mentor to many," staffers from the New York City TV station wrote in a touching tribute.

"Ruschell had a unique ability to connect with New Yorkers — through the screen and in person — in a way that made her feel like a trusted friend. Highlighting the city’s diverse communities was always a priority," the tribute continued. "On June 2, 2022, Ruschell celebrated 20 years at NY1, surrounded by colleagues. Shortly after, she learned she had pancreatic cancer and began a grueling fight."

Spectrum News NY1 wrote that Boone was open about her journey through the difficult process and regularly updated viewers of her status on social media.

"She made it back to the anchor desk and was joined by the mayor on her first day back," Spectrum News NY1 wrote.

Boone joined NY1 in 2002 as the station’s Queens reporter, where she became a beloved local figure for "dedicating herself to issues that directly affected residents," the station wrote.

Boone covered everything from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Sandy and political events to the annual West Indian-American Day parade.

"In 2018, she was the only television reporter to speak live with an underdog candidate for Congress who was about to become world-famous. In fact, she delivered the news to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," NY1 wrote.

In 2021, she moved from the field to the anchor desk for midday newscast "News All Day." During Boone's career, she took home several awards including Best Spot News Reporting from the New York Association of Black Journalists, a New York Press Club Award for Best Feature Reporting, and a New York Emmy Award for her series "New York: Unfiltered."

"She was devoted to raising awareness about cancer and other health issues. And while she was facing a constant fight of her own, Ruschell felt it was important to extend a hand and help others in their time of need. Wherever Ruschell was, she always made time to laugh, to dance, and to celebrate life," the station wrote. "A mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a journalist, a Jamaican-American, a true New Yorker, Ruschell leaves behind a rich and loving legacy for her family, her friends and her city."

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network posted a tribute to Boone.

"Ruschell bravely shared her story and provided hope and inspiration to so many touched by pancreatic cancer. We fondly remember the warmth, joy and light she brought to #PanCANPurpleStride New York City as our emcee on an otherwise cold, rainy day. We're forever grateful to Ruschell for raising public awareness of the disease and we send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," the group wrote. "PanCAN will honor the memory of Ruschell and everyone affected by continuing to create a world where all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive."

NY1 has encouraged viewers who want to remember Boone to email notes to RememberingRuschell@charter.com.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.