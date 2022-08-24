NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits.

After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.

"These emergency rules are required so that the State’s new firearms licensing standards and conforming changes to the Police Department’s firearms licensing scheme take effect simultaneously," the department wrote in its announcement. "Delaying implementation of these rules would severely impede New York City’s ability to regulate handgun use and ownership within its jurisdiction."

The key change in New York’s law was eliminating the "proper cause" standard concealed carry applicants had to prove to receive a permit. If an applicant couldn’t "demonstrate a special need for self-protection, distinguishable from that of the general community," they couldn’t qualify for a license.

NYPD rules required the same "proper cause" standard.

Besides eliminating the "proper cause" standard," the NYPD’s new rule also allows applicants to submit documents for their application online.

While two of the department’s changes appear to make the application process easier, it also added several new requirements that could extend the application process.

Applicants will have to include four character references and a list of social media accounts they have used in the last three years. They will also have to sit for an in-person interview and undergo a firearms safety course.

The department also removed an exemption for applicants who use guns for "instructional purposes."

The rule also defines the "Times Square sensitive location zone," which places some restrictions on how and when concealed handguns or rifles can be carried through the popular tourist destination.