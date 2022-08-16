New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report.

The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.

The city government has leased out nearly a dozen hotels to house the homeless population across the city. Row NYC, which was formerly known as Milford Plaza, is by far the most luxurious of the contracted buildings, however.

New York City has struggled for more than a year under a severe homeless crisis, which migrant bussing has only exacerbated.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS OUTRAGED OVER ‘SMALL PART’ OF BORDER CRISIS IMPACTING HIS SANCTUARY CITY, TEXAS AG

Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams has blasted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the bussing program, which has seen Texas send dozens of busses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. and NYC. Abbott argues the policies of those in power in DC and New York are responsible for the ongoing border crisis.

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes," Adams said during a press conference last week. "And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS REJECTS BORDER TOUR INVITE FROM TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT DESPITE DECRYING MIGRANT INFLUX

Abbott argues that NYC, a proud sanctuary city, should be capable of housing the border-crossers.

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Abbott said in a statement on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief," he added.