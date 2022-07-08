NYC women attacked fast food employees over dipping sauce fee in viral video: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video shows three customers trashing a New York City restaurant and injuring two employees over a $1.75 fee for extra sauce.

The incident occurred at Bel Fries, a late-night hotspot, in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Pearl Ozoria, 27, Chitara Plasencia, 25, and Tatiyanna Johnson, 23, allegedly caused hundreds of dollars in damages to the restaurant, forcing the restaurant to close for repairs since the incident happened at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Bel Fries Instagram.

The three individuals removed approximately $10 from the cash register before unleashing a tirade on the employees, according to a statement from the NYPD.

TikTok user "ruthcortes77" posted an employee's footage of the trio throwing a metal stool, glass bottles, and anything in arm’s reach at the restaurant employees.

The women destroyed the plastic partition, jumped over the counter, and continued to throw objects from a closer range while the employees backed up to maintain distance.

The viral video shows one of the women approaching the filming employee with a taser in hand.

The employee tells the women "you’re gonna go to jail."

At one point in the video, one of the women danced on the counter and another gave the employees the middle finger.

As the alarm was going off, onlookers cheered the trio on as they continued to destroy the restaurant and throw sauce everywhere.

Ozoria, Plasencia, and Johnson were arrested on robbery and criminal mischief charges.

Ozoria allegedly punched an officer in the face while being apprehended and is facing additional charges of assault to a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

Plasencia and Johnson were also charged for criminal possession of a weapon.

A 33-year-old female and a 38-year-old male sustained injuries to their heads.

Bel Fries has not commented on when they will be reopening.