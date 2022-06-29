NYC woman is killed after falling on subway tracks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was fatally struck by a New York City subway train after she fell onto the tracks at Grand Central Terminal, police said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old woman somehow fell onto the tracks as a No. 7 train approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

The train operator was unable to brake in time to avoid hitting the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN 'UNPROVOKED' DEATH, UTTERED 'NO PHONES' BEFORE ATTACK: COPS

NYC MAN ACCUSED OF PUSHING ASIAN WOMAN TO DEATH IN SUBWAY HAS MULTI-DECADE RAP SHEET, POLICE SAY

Transit officials announced a plan earlier this year to install safety barriers in three of the city's subway stations in a pilot program intended to prevent deaths on the tracks. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that a survey of the 472 stations in the subway system found that just 41 of them could be retrofitted with the barriers today.