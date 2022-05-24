Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC subway shooting suspect in custody over 'unprovoked' death of Goldman Sachs employee Daniel Enriquez

Accused gunman Andrew Abdullah has surrendered to NYPD's Fifth Precinct

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
NYC subway shooting victim's family pleads for 'chaos' in city to stop Video

NYC subway shooting victim's family pleads for 'chaos' in city to stop

Daniel Enriquez's sister Griselda Vile and brother-in-law Glenn Vile Jr. joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the tragedy as the manhunt for the suspect continues.

The brazen gunman accused of shooting and killing a New York City Goldman Sachs employee in an unprovoked attack on a moving subway car has been taken into police custody after surrendering to authorities.

Andrew Abdullah surrendered to the NYPD's 5th Precinct in Chinatown on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the Sunday morning attack on a New York City Q-train as it made its way from Brooklyn to Manhattan, Fox News has confirmed. He was flanked by several law enforcement officers, including agents with the U.S. Marshal Service, as he made his way into the precinct station house.

Abdullah boasts 19 prior arrests, sources told the New York Post.

FAMILY OF NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING VICTIM: 'I'M PLEADING THAT THIS NOT HAPPEN TO ANOTHER NEW YORKER'

Daniel Enriquez, a 48-year-old Brooklyn man, was sitting inside the moving train shortly before 11:42 a.m. when, according to witnesses, the suspect "was walking back and forth in the same train car," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters on Sunday. 

NYC ACCUSED SUBWAY SHOOTER OF GOLDMAN SACHS BANKER HAS 19 PRIOR ARRESTS; MANHUNT CONTINUES FOR THIRD DAY

"Without provocation," Corey said, he "pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range as the trains [were] crossing the Manhattan Bridge."

Do you know where Andrew Abdullah is? He's wanted for shooting a fellow New Yorker in the chest on Sunday, May 22nd, causing the victim's death, while on a "Q" train in Manhattan. If you have ANY information on Andrew, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.

Do you know where Andrew Abdullah is? He's wanted for shooting a fellow New Yorker in the chest on Sunday, May 22nd, causing the victim's death, while on a "Q" train in Manhattan. If you have ANY information on Andrew, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. (NYPD )

Enriquez, who worked as a research assistant for Goldman Sachs, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved. Corey said the victim and his attacker were strangers to each other. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

Marta Dhanis is a reporter and field producer based in New York who focuses on criminal justice and the courts. Follow her on Twitter: @MartaDhanis​​​​​