This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NYC woman, 87, suffers serious head injury in assault, police seeking suspect

NYPD asking public for help identifying female suspect

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An 87-year-old woman was hospitalized with a serious head injury Thursday night in New York City after another woman shoved her to the ground, authorities said.

The apparent unprovoked attack happened just before 8:30 p.m. near West 28 Street and 8 Avenue in Manhattan, police said.

An unknown female approached the woman from behind and pushed her, causing the victim to fall and hit her head, according to authorities. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police are seeking a female suspect last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark colored shoes.

Police are seeking a female suspect last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark colored shoes. (NYPD)

Police said the octogenarian victim was rushed to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a female with a light complexion and long dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark-colored shoes.

Crimes such as assault have been on the rise in New York City this year.

As of March 6, police statistics show 426 felony assaults incidents have been reported year-to-date – a 22.1% increase compared to the 349 cases during the same period last year.

