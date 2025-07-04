NYC temporarily shuts down Queens beaches after sharks swim dangerously close to Fourth of July crowd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several sharks were spotted in New York City waters on the Fourth of July, prompting the city to close a temporary a stretch of beach in Queens.

Video shared on social media shows a sharks swimming close to beachgoers in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The beasts were spotted at around 11:30 a.m. near Beach 32nd Street. Another sighting was reported at Beach 144th Street and a third at Beach 30th Street, Kaz Daughtry, the city's deputy mayor for public safety, wrote on X.

"These sightings were very close to beachgoers. But thanks to drone tech, lifeguards, and the dedicated professionals at @nycemergencymgt, we’re keeping everyone safe as they enjoy the holiday,"Daughtry said. "B30 was closed for an hour. But is now back open. We will continue to monitor the beach and keep all updated."

Christina Farrell, the first deputy commissioner for NYC Emergency Management, said the agency's drone unit was monitoring shark activity to keep everyone safe.

Earlier this week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reassured New Yorkers that authorities were taking measures to monitors sharks along the state's beaches, particularly on Long Island, ahead of the holiday weekend.

"Our Long Island State Park beaches are cherished by New Yorkers and visitors alike — perfect places to get offline, get outside and enjoy the outdoors," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Wednesday statement.

"We are continuing to strengthen our shark surveillance capabilities and safety tactics at these beaches to help protect these treasured summertime traditions," she added. "I encourage all beachgoers to stay safe, stay alert and always follow the direction of lifeguards and park staff."

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said his agency was well-prepared to keep beachgoers safe.

"Our staff is well prepared to safeguard beachgoers this summer season, and we’re excited to adopt the latest technology to be even more effective," he said. "I encourage beachgoers to follow guidance and directions from parks staff and be shark smart while enjoying their summer fun."