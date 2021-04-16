Teacher who decried NYC school's 'indoctrination' put on remote work: 'Feels like punishment'

The teacher who criticized an elite New York City school for its alleged "indoctrination" has been placed on remote work due to safety concerns, he reportedly said on Friday.

Math teacher Paul Rossi said that he felt like he was being punished after penning an op-ed denouncing how Grace Church School's (GCS) racial teachings impacted students.

"They said they were not punishing me, but this feels like punishment," Rossi said, according to the Daily Mail. "I want to go to the school and teach, but they want me to stay home next week."

GCS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but Rossi reportedly said the school cited safety concerns as a reason.

The school's communication officer told the Daily Mail that Rossi wouldn't be fired or punished for his article.

PRIVATE NYC SCHOOL BLASTED BY ONE OF ITS OWN TEACHERS FOR 'INDOCTRINATION'

"They're citing safety concerns at the school in order to prevent me from coming to teach," he said. "It's not my concern, it's theirs."

In his essay, Rossi says his school, "like so many others, induces students via shame and sophistry to identify primarily with their race before their individual identities are fully formed.

"Students are pressured to conform their opinions to those broadly associated with their race and gender and to minimize or dismiss individual experiences that don’t match those assumptions," he wrote.

"All of this is done in the name of ‘equity,’ but it is the opposite of fair," he continued. "In reality, all of this reinforces the worst impulses we have as human beings: our tendency toward tribalism and sectarianism that a truly liberal education is meant to transcend."

NYC SCHOOL HOLDING EVENT ON 'RAISING OUR BABIES TO VALUE ANTI-RACISM'

Rossi also wrote that during a recent "mandatory, whites-only student and faculty Zoom meeting," he "questioned whether one must define oneself in terms of a racial identity at all" in order "to model for students that they should feel safe to question ideological assertions if they felt moved to do so."

GCS is the same private school that warned about using the terms "mom," "dad," and "parents," which could purportedly be inappropriate because they make assumptions about kids' home lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a message to parents, GCS's head of school said he was "disappointed that this individual felt it necessary to air his differences in this way."

The message also reiterated the school's diversity mission statement, which reads: "Inclusion is not enough and equity is an impossibility if we cannot name, acknowledge, and oppose the forces of racism and all forms of bias, hate, and fear that exist in our society and that seek to diminish so many in our midst.