NYC subway rider randomly stabbed in head, face with screwdriver in unprovoked attack

A subway rider was stabbed with a screwdriver Thursday night in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The attack happened around 9:40 p.m. as the southbound train pulled into the 59th Street–Columbus Circle station in Midtown.

Police say that a 61-year-old man was riding on the train when the suspect allegedly lunged at him, stabbing the victim twice in the head and face.

Photos following the incident showed the gray-haired victim's head wrapped in a bandage while still sitting on the subway train.

NYC SUBWAY SHOVE VICTIM'S MOTHER SAYS SON ‘COMPLETELY TRAUMATIZED,’ ‘CAN’T MOVE'

He was later taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, where authorities said he will be OK following the unusual attack.

Authorities say that following the random stabbing, the suspect fled off the train.

The suspect is described by police as a 5-foot-9 man with a dark complexion, wearing a red- and black-hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and face mask.

ALLEGED SUBWAY VIGILANTE IS WEST VIRGINIA NATIVE WHO POSTED BAIL AND RETURNED HOME TO NYC APARTMENT

The NYPD said there was no exchange of words or motive leading up to the attack.

On Halloween night, a man attacked a 29-year-old man, causing him to suffer a brain bleed on a subway platform in Brooklyn, authorities said.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was on the southbound Q train platform at Church Avenue station in Flatbush, when he was approached by the suspect who punched him multiple times in the face.

The victim fell and hit his head against a Q train that was leaving the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

EMS transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition where he was treated for bleeding in the brain.

The suspect fled on foot, exiting the subway station in an unknown direction, police said.