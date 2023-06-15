NY subway rider said he would 'erase' someone before being stabbed to death: witness

A New York City subway rider who died after being stabbed on a subway train yelled out that he "was going to erase someone" before the brawl that cost his life, a witness says.

Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday night following the violence onboard the northbound J train in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, the New York City Police Department tells Fox News Digital.

The suspected attacker, 20-year-old Jordan Williams of Queens, is now facing charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

A witness who identified himself as Eric told the New York Post that Ouedraogo "was getting in the face of somebody on the other end of the train" and "at one point he took his shirt off and I heard him say he was going to erase someone."

Police and sources said to the newspaper that Ouedraogo was stabbed after getting into an argument with Williams and his girlfriend onboard the train.

Eric told the New York Post that Ouedraogo and a friend were "acting obnoxious" on the moving train before Williams boarded at a later stop and sat down beside a young woman and across from two older women.

Before the train left Manhattan, Ouedraogo, according to Eric, started speaking to one of the older women, which drew a defensive reaction from her and prompted Williams to roll his eyes and tell him something like "you need to chill or you need to relax."

Williams and Ouedraogo then continued talking until Ouedraogo punched him in face, Eric told the New York Post.

The newspaper, citing sources, said Ouedraogo also hit Williams’ girlfriend.

As passengers fled to another train car while the pair fought each other, Eric said he "didn’t see him [Williams] pull out a knife but it looked like he punched him [Ouedraogo] in the chest."

Ouedraogo then "walked through the car doors into the car where everyone was and I backed up and he had a hole in the center of his chest and it was pumping blood and he had a glossed over look in his eyes," Eric told the New York Post.

Ouedraogo reportedly got off the train at a stop in Brooklyn.

"His friend was kind of smacking him in the face but he was completely unconscious laying on the subway platform," Eric said.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 36-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest," the NYPD said. "EMS responded to the location and transported the male victim to New York- Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."