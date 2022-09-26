NYC smoke shop worker shot while confronting trio of alleged robbers, suspects remain at large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City smoke shop worker was reportedly shot while confronting robbery suspects.

The three suspects reportedly barged into the Orchard Smoke Shop located on Orchard Street near East Houston Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and made off with an estimated $12,000 worth of merchandise and $300 in cash, the New York Post reported, citing police.

A 35-year-old worker then came outside and confronted the trio.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News that police responded at approximately 10:37 p.m. to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 186 Orchard Street, within the confines of the 7 Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the torso and an arm. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

"Further investigation revealed three unknown male individuals entered the establishment, ordered the victim to the back of the store, removed approximately undetermined amount in merchandise and $300 cash, before attempting to flee the establishment," the spokesperson said. "The victim further engaged the males outside the establishment prior to their fleeing and was subsequently shot. The males fled the location in an unknown direction inside of a black sedan. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing."