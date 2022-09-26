Expand / Collapse search
NYC smoke shop worker shot while confronting trio of alleged robbers, suspects remain at large

NYPD says a 35-year-old worker who confronted a trio of robbers was shot in the torso and an arm

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , Marta Dhanis | Fox News
Police respond to Orchard Smoke Shop where an employee was shot after confronting 3 robbers Video

Police respond to Orchard Smoke Shop where an employee was shot after confronting 3 robbers

Police said a trio of robbers took $12,000 in merchandise and around $300 in cash from Orchard Smoke Shop Sunday, after being confronted by a store employee and shooting him in the arm and torso. (Fox News)

A New York City smoke shop worker was reportedly shot while confronting robbery suspects. 

The three suspects reportedly barged into the Orchard Smoke Shop located on Orchard Street near East Houston Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and made off with an estimated $12,000 worth of merchandise and $300 in cash, the New York Post reported, citing police. 

A 35-year-old worker then came outside and confronted the trio. 

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News that police responded at approximately 10:37 p.m. to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 186 Orchard Street, within the confines of the 7 Precinct. 

An NYPD vehicle at the scene of a Lower East Side smoke shop shooting. 

An NYPD vehicle at the scene of a Lower East Side smoke shop shooting.  (Fox News/Marta Dhanis )

Crime scene tape cordons off the scene where a smoke shop worker was shot by robbery suspects on the Lower East Side.

Crime scene tape cordons off the scene where a smoke shop worker was shot by robbery suspects on the Lower East Side. (Fox News/Marta Dhanis )

Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the torso and an arm. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. 

Police say an NYC smoke shop worker was shot while confronting three robbers outside. 

Police say an NYC smoke shop worker was shot while confronting three robbers outside.  (Fox News/Marta Dhanis )

"Further investigation revealed three unknown male individuals entered the establishment, ordered the victim to the back of the store, removed approximately undetermined amount in merchandise and $300 cash, before attempting to flee the establishment," the spokesperson said. "The victim further engaged the males outside the establishment prior to their fleeing and was subsequently shot. The males fled the location in an unknown direction inside of a black sedan. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing."

