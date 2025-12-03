New Mexico man jailed for threatening Trump on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Albuquerque man was sentenced to roughly 10 months in federal prison "for using social media to issue violent threats against the president," according to officials.

Tyler Leveque, 38, was sentenced after admitting to posting a series of threats targeting President Donald Trump over several days in early January 2025, according to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico Wednesday.

The statement set out how Leveque’s online posts had escalated across TikTok, X and Facebook and that they were explicit enough to trigger a federal investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI.

Prosecutors said the threats began on Jan. 2, 2025, when Leveque posted a TikTok video in which he voiced hatred toward multiple groups, warned followers they should be "f---ing scared" and declared his willingness to die. He ended the video with the taunt, "Run, run."

The next day, Leveque continued on X directing threats at Trump and others.

In one post, he wrote, "@realDonaldTrump I got my eyes on you sir! Cant wait for your Victory rally! The 19th right!? Lol you and your rich friends are dead no threat a promise."

In another, he referred to a supposed confrontation on Jan. 19, telling public figures and business leaders "its [sic] too late for yall… see u on the 19thfor [sic] war!"

He also replied "Die" to one of Trump’s posts.

On Jan. 4, Leveque posted on Facebook that he had "just bought my first gun" followed by statements calling for a march on state offices and claiming he was preparing for violent action.

He even suggested he expected to die or be jailed.

Secret Service agents and FBI investigators contacted Leveque at his Albuquerque home on Jan. 6 and learned he had initiated an online purchase of a gun two days earlier, though he had not completed the transaction or taken possession of the weapon, the statement said.

Agents informed him that his posts constituted threats, which are not protected by the First Amendment.

"Threatening violence against public officials is a serious federal offense, and this office will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law," Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison said in a statement.

"Today’s sentencing serves as a clear reminder that such threats carry significant, lifelong consequences, including time spent incarcerated, a permanent felony record, the loss of firearm rights and years of federal supervision. We hope others take note and choose a different path."

"The sentencing today reminds all of us that threatening violence is not protected speech and the United States Secret Service will continue to aggressively investigate and pursue prosecution on all threats against our protectees and elected public officials," said Ron Emmot, resident agent in charge of the United States Secret Service, Albuquerque Resident Office.

"The FBI wants to remind the public that we uphold and support every individual’s constitutional right to free speech. Free speech protects ideas and debates, but it does not and will never protect violence," added Justin A. Garris, special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque Division.

"Threatening speech that is directed toward a specific person or a group of people, whether you believe it to be anonymous or harmless, will be investigated by federal agents, and we will hold them accountable."

Leveque pleaded guilty to making threats against the president and successors to the presidency. After completing his prison term, he will serve three years of supervised release.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI Albuquerque Division and the Albuquerque Police Department.