NYC rideshare driver reportedly forced out of his own SUV at gunpoint after refusing four masked men rides

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A New York City rideshare driver was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint last week in a terrifying late-night encounter when four masked men brazenly demanded a ride, according to the authorities.

The incident happened on March 23 at 1:30 a.m. when the 51-year-old driver was inside his Toyota Highlander SUV in Lower Manhattan.

Authorities said that when the driver refused to take them to a specific location, one of the men allegedly brandished a firearm and forcibly removed him from the vehicle.

The hijackers then sped off in the SUV, driving it all the way to Newark, New Jersey, where it was later recovered, according to the New York Post.

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The suspects were last reported at large, with police continuing their search for the brazen crew.

Officials released video showing the masked suspects entering what appeared to be a bodega, all wearing black hooded sweatshirts pulled up and black face masks.

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It was not immediately clear whether the victim worked for a specific rideshare company, but the vehicle had TLC plates — specialized license plates issued by the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission required for any ridesharing vehicles, including Uber and Lyft — the Post reported.

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Police confirmed the driver was not injured in the ordeal, the outlet added.

Fox News reached out to NYPD Crimestoppers for more information.